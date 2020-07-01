Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’ co-star Sanjana Sanghi leaves Mumbai

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi bid an emotional farewell to Mumbai, may be forever.



Sanjana, who was grilled for over seven hours in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Tuesday by Mumbai police, shared a selfie on her Instagram story from Mumbai International airport with an emotional note.

She wrote, "Khuda Hafiz, Mumbai. 4 mahine baad aapke darshan hue. Mein chali Dilli vaapis (Goodbye Mumbai. Saw you after four months, now I am returning to Delhi)”.

“Milte hain? Jaldi, ya shayad nahi (See you? Soon or may be not),” she further said.

Mumbai police on Tuesday recorded the statement of newbie Sanjana Sanghi in connection with Rajput’s death case.

Sanjana, who will be making her Bollywood debut in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, was summoned by Bandra police on Tuesday morning.

Film Dil Bechara was set to hit the screens in July 2020.