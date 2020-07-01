Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik summoned in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

Police have summoned Showik Chakraborty, brother of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for interrogation in Rajput’s death case, Indian media reported.



The MS Dhoni actor, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea and her brother Showik had reportedly founded a tech company Vividrage Rhealityx in September 2019 together.

Over 27 people including Rhea have been interrogated in Sushant Singh death case.

The Chhichhore actor was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai police recorded the statement of newbie Sanjana Sanghi in connection with Sushant’s death case.

Sanjana, who will be making her Bollywood debut in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, was summoned by Bandra police on Tuesday morning.

According to Indian media, Sanjana remained at police station for seven hours.

Film Dil Bechara was set to hit the screens in July 2020.