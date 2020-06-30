Jacqueline Fernandez leaves Panvel farmhouse to be by her ‘distressed’ friend’s side

Jacqueline Fernandez’s time in lockdown has been spent admiring the beauty of nature in Salman Khan’s farmhouse, however it appears her plans drastically changed after she realized how distressed and distraught one of her closest friends sounded over the phone, and in haste, she ran to be by her side for the remainder of the lockdown period.

A source close to the actress told Pinkvilla that the actress was extremely concerned for her friend's wellbeing after finding out that she has been staying alone in Mumbai since the lockdown was imposed.

The source was quoted saying, “Jacqueline had a conversation with a very close friend of hers who had been staying in Mumbai all alone during the lockdown.”

They also added, “They both are very close friends and over the conversation, she found out that her friend was distressed. Jackie, as soon as she got an inkling about how disturbed her friend had been, travelled from Panvel and would be staying with her.”

The source also went on to claim that the actress "will be staying by her side during these times when she needs a friend, the most.”