Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ likely to hit theatres on Diwali

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi will hit the screens on Diwali this year, Indian media reported.



The media citing multiplex chain INOX reported that Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi featuring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, and Kabir Khan’s 83 will be released on Diwali and Christmas respectively.

The INOX tweeted, "Mark your calendars! We are getting ready to bring you Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas THIS YEAR!"

There was no official confirmation from the filmmakers or actors yet.

The Sooryavanshi was set to hit the theaters in March 2020, however, its release was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Likewise, the 83, directed by Kabir Khan was earlier slated to hit the screens in April.