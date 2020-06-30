Farhan Akhtar hits back at Abhay Deol's claims of getting demoted from 'ZNMD'

Farhan Akhtar has retorted to Abhy Deol's claims with an extensive statement

Bollywood star Abhay Deol had recently taken the internet by storm after expressing his displeasure over the discrimination that went behind his film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

And now, his costar from the film, Farhan Akhtar has retorted with an extensive statement saying he did not join the industry to become a ‘reality star.’

“You are constantly hearing about some rat race and everybody is fighting each other to some kind of spot which does not exist,” he said at India Today e-Conclave.

“I mean the fact is you have to believe in yourself, you have to work sincerely, work hard, how many magazine covers you will do, whether you came on the front page of a magazine, or the front page of a newspaper,” he continued.

“If that is your larger interest, I really feel that you are in the wrong profession. You’re not here for that. Have you come here to be an actor, director, singer, music composer, or have you come here to be a reality star? Have you come here to be just, I don’t know, a star?” he added.

Abhay had earlier penned an extensive note on Instagram against the lobbying culture in Bollywood, following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as ‘supporting actors’. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as ‘actors in a leading role’. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes,” he wrote.







