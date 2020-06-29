David Beckham reveals his wife Victoria 'not a massive fan' of his new look

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Legendary footballer David Beckham has given fans a rare insight into his marriage with wife Victoria as he opened up about the couple's latest disagreement.
The former England football star, 45, has spoken out about a disagreement he has had with his 46-year-old wife Victoria Beckham. He revealed that the fashion designer is 'not a massive fan' of his new look.
David cheekily captioned his snap: "Gorgeous day @victoriabeckham not a massive fan of my cardi but personally I think it’s a good look."
David was pictured standing in front of a field covered in yellow flowers with a stunning sunrise in the background.
The sportsman paired his vibrantly patterned knitwear with a green shirt and brown trousers.
David accessorised with a dapper hat and white trainers and could be seen clutching onto a cane as he posed for the camera.
The Manchester United legend explained that although his fashion designer other half wasn’t as keen on his outfit, he insisted "it’s a good look".