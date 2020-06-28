Farhan Akhtar expresses thoughts on nepotism row: 'Privilege is not a bad thing'

Farhan Akhtar articulated his thoughts on the debate about nepotism existing in the film fraternity.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor gave his two cents on the events that transpired after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise during an interview with an Indian daily recently.

The star kid began by stating that this is not the right time to discuss how and why Sushant passed away as his family should be given the time to mourn the loss in privacy.

While he acknowledged the fact that star kids do have an edge in terms of accessibility to filmmakers, he stated that he firmly believes that the industry ultimately 'functions purely on success and failure'.

He said that while that privilege is there, it is not a bad thing as ultimately only the talented ones of even that lot will taste success.

Farhan went on to say that it is not necessary for all outsiders to be treated badly in the industry, and all insiders are not always 'clanish'.

After Sushant's passing away, Farhan had posted a poem in his memory which he had presumably written himself.

"Sleep my brother sleep, let all the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep. Let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap. Let the shrill get higher, let the darkness in the hearts of men get deep. Sleep my brother, Sleep. RIP Sushant," read the poem.

