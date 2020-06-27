Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Rhea Chakraborty disables comments on Instagram posts

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh, has turned off comments on her Instagram posts following the death of the Chhichhore actor.



Rhea and Sushant were rumoured to be dating and the lovebirds were also living together. Later, Rhea decided to move out with her belongings just few days before the MS Dhoni actor’s death, it is reported.

She was also interrogated by police for over 10 hours in connection with the case and according to the reports, Rhea was quizzed about her relationship with Sushant and alleged breakup and the film projects.

Now, Rhea has turned off comments on her Instagram posts after receiving harsh comments from the angry fans of Sushant.

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor had disabled comments after receiving severe criticism amid debate of nepotism following the death of the MS Dhoni actor.