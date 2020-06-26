Anushka Sharma is ‘really proud' that 'Bulbbul' is being loved by audiences

Anushka Sharma has been rolling in sucess ever since her production house, Clean Slate Filmz, co-owned by brother Karnesh Ssharma made its first release.

The supernatural thriller Bulbbul, released just this month has garnered the support of audiences and has wormed its way to the top as a roaring hit.

Anushka believes that the future of her production house lies in the portrayal of strong female characters who are unafraid of challenges and are their own saviors.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the actress turned producer claims, "We always wanted to show strong, independent women to audiences through cinema and Bulbbul is our new offering in this regard."

She also claims that Bulbbul’s amazing reviews have fueled her to keep trying for.

“We are really proud that Bulbbul is being loved by audiences because Karnesh and I really put our necks on the line to make projects that we hope will be clutter-breaking,” Anushka said.

She concluded by saying, “The fact that people have called each and every attempt of ours as daring and adventurous is validation enough for us because Clean Slate Filmz has really tried to give something new to people with each attempt."