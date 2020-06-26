Malaika Arora makes boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s 35th birthday special

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora extended love and sweet birthday wishes to her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to make his 35th birthday special.



The Dabangg actress turned to Instagram and shared an endearing photo of the beau in her story and wrote, “Happy bday my sunshine @arjunkapoor.”

In the photo the Panipat actor looks all smiling while leaning on the table.

The lovebirds made their romance official on Arjun Kapoor’s birthday last year. They celebrated the Arjun’s birthday in New York in 2019.

Last year, sharing a loved-up photo with Arjun, Malaika made their relationship official. She wrote, "Happy birthday, my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always!"

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

The film was set to release on July 3, 2020, however, it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.