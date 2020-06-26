Sushant Singh Rajput’s father talks about actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has revealed that his late son planned to get married in 2021 after the release of his upcoming film Dil Bechara.



In his first ever interview with Indian media following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, KK Singh revealed his last conversation with son, saying that it was about the MS Dhoni actor’s marriage.

He went on to say that Sushant did not wish to marry amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, adding that he was looking to tie the knot early in 2021 after the release of his film Dil Bechara.

About Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, KK Singh said he was not aware of Rhea, adding that Ankita Lokhande, actor’s former girlfriend and his Pavitra Rishta co-star, was the only girl in his son’s life that he knew.

He went on to reveal that Ankita Lokhande often visited them in their hometown Patna. She also visited them in Mumbai following the death of Sushant.

KK Singh also talked about Kriti Sanon and other co-stars in his interview.