Nimra Khan receives love on her birthday as she turns 29

Pakistani actress Nimra Khan, who recently tied the knot, received love and prayers from fans and fellow showbiz stars as she is celebrating her 29th birthday today.



The Khwaab Tabeer actor turned to Instagram to share with the fans lovely messages she received from the fans and friends.

She also shared a video clip wherein she could be seen playing birthday tune and wrote the sweet wish she received from her husband.

“Wishing my beautiful wife a very happy birthday. May all your dreams come true. Love you lots From your husband,” the actress said.

Nimra also shared a loved-up photo with her husband in Instagram story and wrote, “So here is my husband My buddy my well wisher. Even my crime partner wishing me a happy birthday.”



Sharing another photo of hubby, she wrote, “Thank you poser for making my birthday a memorable.”

This is the first birthday of Nimra Khan after her wedding in April 2020. She tied the knot in a simple ceremony at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.