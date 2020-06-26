Kangana Ranaut digs up old pictures to slam 'movie mafia,' netizens say it's body-shaming

Kangana Ranaut has once again taken a jab at Bollywood's 'movie mafia' for promoting nepotism in the film industry.

In a recent tweet after Sushant Singh's demise, Kangana re-tweeted old pictures of actresses Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, to prove how Bollywood has always sided with star kids and been unfair to outsiders.

"Some people saying it’s body shaming no it’s not, it’s a reality check for movie mafia people like Karan Johar who went on record to say if outsiders arnt as good looking and talented as star kids it’s not his fault, people must wake up to their crude brain washing," the Panga actress team's Twitter account wrote.



Shortly after the tweet, netizens pointed out how Kangana is right but she indeed is body-shaming other stars.

Kangana has been making headlines after she kick-started the nepotism debate in Bollywood yet again after Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide.

Sushant ended his life on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai and some filmmakers and actors have come forth stating that the actor was marginalised and cornered in the film industry, kicked out of eminent projects and had star kids preferred over him.