Fri Jun 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2020

Kylie Jenner shares a sweet note for daughter Stormi

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 26, 2020
Kylie Jenner shares a sweet note for daughter Stormi

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner shared a cute photo of her with daughter Stormi Webster and penned down a sweet note for her.

Taking to Instagram, the makeup mogul shared the cute snap wherein she could be seen sitting inside her red coloured car with her two years old daughter.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned the endearing post “i knew i won when i had you.”

View this post on Instagram

i knew i won when i had you

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The adorable photo has received millions of hearts within no time.

Kylie Jenner often treats her 182 million followers on Instagram with sweet photos of her daughter.

Previously, she shared a lovely photo and wrote “i love this little baby so much i want to burst.. sometimes i just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. who knew something so little could take up most of your heart God made no mistakes with you storm baby.”

