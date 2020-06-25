Riya Sen opens up about why she decided not to work in Hindi films

Bollywood actress Riya Sen has revealed that she decided not to work in Hindi films after she was sexualised in movies and music videos.

The actress talked about her decision during an interview in which she said that she was sexualised at a young age and it made her so uncomfortable that she decided not to further work in Hindi movies.

According to Hindustan Times, Riya Sen belongs to a family of artists that includes her grandmother Suchitra Sen, mother Moon Moon Sen and sister Raima Sen.

Riya starred in several movies that include "Dark Chocolate", "Taj Mahal", "Zindagi 50-50" and "Style".