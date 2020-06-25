Rohit Shetty announces re-release of ‘Golmaal Again’ in New Zealand on June 25

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has announced that his hit film Golmaal Again will be re-released in New Zealand on June 25, 2020.



Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker said, “New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres.”

“New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again,” he further said.

Golmaal Again is a horror comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay was set to release in March 2020, however, it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.