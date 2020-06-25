close
Thu Jun 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
June 25, 2020

Rohit Shetty announces re-release of ‘Golmaal Again’ in New Zealand on June 25

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 25, 2020
Rohit Shetty announces re-release of ‘Golmaal Again’ in New Zealand on June 25

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has announced that his hit film Golmaal Again will be re-released in New Zealand on June 25, 2020.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker said, “New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres.”

“New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again,” he further said.

Golmaal Again is a horror comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay was set to release in March 2020, however, it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

More From Bollywood