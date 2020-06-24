close
Wed Jun 24, 2020
June 24, 2020

Kajol thinks Shah Rukh Khan is the best Indian actor

Wed, Jun 24, 2020

Kajol and Shah Rukh have been one of the best on-sreen Jodis   who has given several hit movies during their long careers.

The DDLJ actress was recently asked a couple of questions about Shah Rukh Khan during an Instagram interaction with fans.

When a fan asked her "say something about Shah Rukh Khan please...”, the actress jokingly said, “He’s as locked up as me,”.

Another fan said "SRK is the best, what do you think". To this Kajol agreed that Shah Rukh Khan is the best.



