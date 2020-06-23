Kangana Ranaut opens up on her financial hardships and woes

Kangana Ranaut is a Bollywood megastar well known not just for her talent in acting, but also for her vocal and unapologetic personality.

From the start, her journey has not been full of sunflowers and rainbows. In several interviews in the past, she opened up about how she had run away from home to make her dreams come true in Mumbai and at the time, she had only Rs 1500 in her pocket.

In regards to the struggle during her financial crisis, the actress told Pinkvilla, "Initially when you start, you don't get paid. You're not a star kid who is given stylists and who tell them what to style with what. I remember after Gangster, I was going for these award functions where I was getting an award."

She also claimed that Rick was the reason she was able to attend the functions, "I didn't have clothes to wear. I didn't even have any money to buy those clothes. So there was this designer friend of mine Rick Roy who used to sponsor my clothes. He was struggling himself but his parents were supporting him."