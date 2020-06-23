Sushant Singh Rajput’s video writing with both hands breaks the internet

Almost a week after the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, a throwback video of the actor writing with both hands is doing rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of his fans.



According to Indian media, the video was shot on the sets of his film Chhichhore and Sushant could be seen writing the name of his co-star Tahir Raj to show his ability to write with both hands.

The MS Dhoni actor, after writing the name in a mirror-image format, shows the victory sign in the video.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14 and police have confirmed that the actor committed suicide.

Sushant’s death has initiated a debate of nepotism in Bollywood.

Film Chhichore was released in September 2019 and collected over 200 crores at the box office.