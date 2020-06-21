Salman Khan urges fans to stand with Sushant Singh’s fans, support his family

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed his all fans to stand with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and support his family.



The Bharat actor turned to Twitter and said, “A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it.”

“Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful,” Khan further said.

Salman Khan’s statement came as the internet is divided over nepotism, power game and bullying in the Bollywood and the other side who are defending their favourite stars.

Earlier, a case was registered against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor and five other people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

The body of MS Dhoni actor was found at his Bandra residence last Sunday and police have confirmed that Sushant had committed suicide.