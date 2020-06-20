Salman Khan accused of money laundering

Salman Khan's charity Being Human Foundation has been accused of being involved in money laundering.

The allegations have been levelled by the director of Salman's super hit film Dabangg.

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Abhinav Kashyap accused Khan and his family of destroying his career.

The director used Facebook to level serious allegations against Salman, his brothers and his father Salim Khan.

When approached by media, Salim Khan rejected the director Abhinav's accusations.

In yet another volley of allegations, Abhinav Kashyap has claimed that Salman Khan's charity Being Human Foundation is the hub of money laundering.

Taking to Facebook, the director wrote: "Being Human is the biggest idea of Mr. Salim Khan. The charity of Being Human is just a show off. During the shooting of 'Dabangg', five cycles were distributed in front of my eyes. The next day it would be out on the newspapers that Salman Khan has distributed 500 cycles among the poor. This was an attempt to change Salman Khan's image as a goon, to influence the media and judge in his criminal court cases,”.