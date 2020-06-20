Kirti Kulhari opens up on her insecurities and struggles ‘fitting in’

Kirti Kulhari has always been open about her struggles with fitting into new scenarios and constantly adjusting to new styles of life, ever since her childhood.

During her interview with The Week, the actress was quoted speaking about parenting and child rearing. She claimed, “Parents are so used to seeing their child a certain way. When the child does something out of the box, parents find it difficult to just take it. We all as a society, as humans, are so used to putting everybody in boxes that we tend to see them in a certain way. The moment it changes its course, we just don’t know how to handle it.”

Before Sushant Singh’s passing Kiriti stated, “As public figures, you start taking the burden of how people see you, how they want to see you and, also, what they are comfortable seeing you as. You start taking that burden unknowingly. And this results in you defining who you should be.”

During the courses of the interview she also touched upon her childhood and how difficult it was for her to transfer to new cities because of her dad. One of the hardest parts of the constant moves was that she was forced to constantly prove herself, over and over again.