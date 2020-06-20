Bhumi Pednekar pens emotional post after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death

Bhumi Pednekar penned an emotional farewell to Sushant Singh Rajput by sharing a sneak peak into all that he had taught her about the astronomy and philosophy over the years.

Bhumi and Shushant had a long standing professional relationship with each other during the filming process for Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya.



During the course of their free time on set, Sushant would star gaze with Bhumi, teaching her about a number of cool concepts like the Fibonacci sequence, neutron stars, chaos theory, emergence etc.

She captioned her post with the words, "Supernova, I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats,your habits & moods. Then it kicks in,a pain I couldn't imagine I would feel for you. The 1st time we met,you told me you would show me the stars, in my head I wondered-ya whatever,what a cheese ball. Little did I know you meant every word you said."

"With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend,your telescope. I was like - wait ,what,really ,you got this here !!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, You jumped like child, Ready to take us all on a journey...You took us to the moon & bac You showed us Saturn , Jupiter and a million stars. All of a sudden my might came crashing down, You made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond. You challenged me to write with my left hand & narrate versus backwards... You challenged me to races & quizzes & it drove me nuts. We spoke of Van Gogh,Gaudi & Descartes. We spoke of breaking patterns & creating new ones. We spoke of theories,success & life. We had debates & many fights. We listened to Beethoven & Mozart, We tried understanding their music through algorithms & charts."



"You spoke of Faraday, Chatelet & tried explaining me Newton's theories through Art. Just like that, from a Co-Star you became a teacher. You turned me into a seeker, Ready with her book and pen. Waiting for class to begin. I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked, Getting an answer from you wasn't easy, You turn that too into a learning task.”

“You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent it's hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There's a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn't meet you.”

"Your genius will live on with all the work you've done. And through that telescope I'll spot you again, It will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest among many we love up there. You truly are a double slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed. Our dear SSR (sic)". k, I remember the moon being red then."