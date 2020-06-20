'Sushant Singh was slammed by media, Sara Ali Khan got all the love': 'Kedarnath' director

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left a startling set of questions unanswered, most of them pertaining to the film industry ganging up on him because he was an outsider.

Sushant did a film with Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan named Kedarnath and was upset with the kind of love she was getting as a newcomer.

Sara, who is a star kid, became popular even before she made her debut, a kind of treatment that outsiders seldom receive.

Addressing the same, Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor revealed, "He threw no tantrums and every day would carry Sara in the basket on his back in chilly weather without any complaints."

Admitting that he could not spend that much time with Sushant as he did with Sara while prepping for the film, Abhishek mentioned that he somewhere knew that they would be able to reconnect.

He mentioned that when they started filming Kedarnath, Sushant had lot of load on his shoulders as a lot was being written about him in the media.

“I had not spoken to him (Sushant) for a year and half. He changed his number 50 times. I remember when Kedarnath had come out, the media just slammed him (Sushant). And I don't know what happened. Sushant could see that he was not getting the kind of love because everything was being said about Sara. He was not talking to me. Sushant was kind of lost. Then I sent him a few messages."

Abhishek added, "Then the film released and it did really well. Again I sent him a message. This is the last exchange I had with him. ‘Bro I have been trying to reach you. I'm not sure if you're upset, busy or what. But call me soon to chat, we made a superb film again. If we’re not going to celebrate it, who the hell is going to celebrate. What the hell are we gonna celebrate in life.’ Then I sent him messages again in January. He did not respond on his birthday. I just let him be. I was like koi nahi, Yeh gaya hai, aayega yeh. I could see he is not in a good place. But, you can’t cross a line. You have to reach out halfway. But if you over extend and give unsolicited advice, it loses its value. I can only reach the halfway mark and wait ke yeh ayega.”

Calling out the industry on nepotism, the director said, "There's this thing that if you're not like us then you can't be with us. There are so many camps that if you're not part of a camp, even if you're in the middle of a room, you will be ignored. It is true, especially for actors. I, as a filmmaker, can isolate myself. I can warn a young actor but he cannot see it at the time because the lights are so bright. You lose yourself.”