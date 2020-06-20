Another Sushant Singh Rajput fan commits suicide, mentions actor in diary before dying

A fan of Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at her residence in Indian city of Port Blair, situated in Andaman, and Nicobar Island, Times of India reported.

The 15-year-old girl mentioned the late actor in her diary a lot before ending her life and police authorities are linking the suicide to Sushant's tragic demise, who passed away on June 14 by suicide.

The family of the young has confirmed that the teenager was suffering from depression.



Investigation into the matter is underway and the girl’s fondness of Sushant as suggested by the collected diary will also be considered.

Earlier, another schoolboy of the 10th standard took away his life in Barielly, Uttar Pradesh leaving behind a suicide note.

Meanwhile, a third fan in Patna hung herself after hearing about the actor's death on television.

In this case, the 17-year-old school student was suffering from mental health problems because of poor performance in academics.

According to sources, the family of the young student prevented her from watching any depressing news related to the Bollywood actor's death.

However, she didn't listen and was later discovered dead by a similar suicide attempt.



On Sunday, June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence. The actor was suffering from depression and was being treated for the same since six months.