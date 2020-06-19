Shraddha Kapoor shares emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor shared an emotional note for co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who reportedly committed suicide on June 14, 2020.



Shraddha shared behind the scenes sweet photos with co-star from sets of Chhichhore in her Instagram story and wrote with heart emoji, “There is the rare kind you meet; the one who makes YOU feel special, who makes you feel good about yourself, who showers YOU with kindness and love and HE was one of them.”

Sushant and Shraddha collaborated in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Chhichhore. The film hit the screens in September 2019 and collected over 200 crore at the box office.

Sushant’s body was found at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning and according to police MS Dhoni actor committed suicide.

Shraddha was one of the B-town celebrities who attended Sushant’s funeral.