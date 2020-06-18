Sushant Singh's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty gets interrogated by police

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was called in for interrogation on Thursday after the actor’s tragic death.

According to reports, Rhea arrived at the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai to record her statement after her rumoured boyfriend was found hanging from his ceiling at his residence earlier this week on Sunday.

As per Pinkvilla, all those who had been in contact with the Chhichore star since the past 10 days will be getting called in to the station to record their statements.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mukesh Chhabra, who is the director of Sushant’s upcoming film Dil Bechara, was also called for interrogation.

Sources cited by the report claim that the people he was in contact with are being called after some traces of communication were found on his cellphone.

Apart from that, police will also probe into the angle of rivalry between Sushant and other industry insiders to determine the cause of his suicide.