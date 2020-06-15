close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
June 15, 2020

Salman Khan's 'Veergati' co-star says she needs money to get tested for COVID-19

Indian actress Pooja Dadwal is asking for financial help after she started showing what she said COVID-19 symptoms.

The actress said she has been borrowing money from her friends who have now refused to help her.

The actress  said she lacks the money required to have herself tested for coronavirus.

In a recent interview, she said since every body else refused to help her, she is now pinning hopes on Salman Khan,her Veergati co-star.

In a previous interview, she had showered praises on Salman and said, “He has been with me both in spirit and otherwise. I want to meet him and I will. I have said this many times, I worship Salman Khan. I would love to work with him again.”

