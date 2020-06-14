Jaya Bachchan recalls her emotional outpour at Aishwarya Rai’s wedding

Jaya Bachchan has always been one of the most dotting mothers-in-law a girl could ask for. Since the moment Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding was announced to the public, she has been very open about her love for the new family member.

Over the years, she has not let any opportunity fly by without opening up about the wonderful woman who came into their lives.

During her time on the Filmfare stage back in 2007 Jaya announced Aishwarya’s arrival while presenting an award. She claimed, “I am going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful lovely girl who has great values, has great dignity and a lovely smile. I welcome you to the family, I love you.”

She later touched upon her daughter-in-law during an appearance on Koffee With Karan while she was asked about the special someone joining their family. At that time, Jaya claimed, “She’s lovely, I love her. You know I have always loved her.”



During that same appearance, she was also asked about whether she believed Aishwarya was a good fit for their household and in a rather positive manner she claimed, “I think so. I think it's wonderful because she is such a big star herself. But when we all are together, I have never ever seen her push herself, I like that quality that she stands behind, she’s quiet, she listens and she’s taking it all in. Another beautiful thing is she’s fitted in so well. Not just into the family, but she knows that this is family, these are good friends, this is how one is supposed to be. I think she’s a strong lady, she has a lot of dignity.”

