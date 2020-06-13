Kiara Advani elaborates upon her wish to try comedy post lockdown

Kiara Advani has always been considered a hardworking actress, and with her most recent work like Good Newws and Guilty hitting mainstream media, Kiara appears to have hit it big and come under the banner of Bollywood’s hotshots.

During a recent interview with Mid-Day the actress opened up about her desire to work with Karan Johar in a comedy film post-lockdown.

During the course of the interview, Kiara explained, “I keep telling Karan that I want him to direct a comedy. He will be really good because even his love stories are funny and his timing is so perfect. I want to do a comedy with him.”

In regards to the work front, a while before the lockdown hit, Kiara had a thrilling list of upcoming titles she was working on and was ready to blow fans away. Some of her most highly anticipated roles are in Indoo ki Jawani, Laxmi bomb opposite Akshay Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Shershah next to Siddharth Malhotra.