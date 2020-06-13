Priyanka Chopra was scolded on sets of her Bollywood debut: throwback

Priyanka Chopra was reprimanded on sets of her Bollywood debut for not getting steps right: Blast from the past

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently spending quality time with husband Nick Jonas in US, was once yelled at on the sets of her Bollywood debut Andaaz in 2003.



In a throwback video making rounds on the internet, the Quantico star could be heard talking about her early days in Bollywood.

She said she was reprimanded by the choreographer Raju Khan for not getting the dance right for the first song she shot even after 40 takes.

Priyanka said Raju scolded her and threw his mic down saying, “Just because you are Miss World, you think you can become an actress? Go learn how to dance and then come and perform.”

The Sky IS Pink actress further said after returning to India, she went to learn Kathak and practiced six hours everyday to perform in a better way.

Priyanka made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Raj Kanwar’s directorial Andaaz opposite Akshay Kumar after she was crowned Miss World in 2000.