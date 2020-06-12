Alia Bhatt slams claims on being detached and her ‘perpetual frown’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has always been a Bollywood couple shrouded in disapproval however, even amid those claims, Alia and Ranbir have always been discreet about what they reveal.

Back in 2019, Alia spoke to Filmfare and revealed the time when she first met Ranbir and also clarified claims of her becoming more detached since their first encounter.

She was quoted saying, “I’ve always been like that. It has nothing to do with Ranbir. People keep saying Ranbir and I are so similar. I don’t think he’s detached. We don’t have or rather I don’t have the ability to pretend. So, if I’m interested, I’m interested. Also by default, my face wears a perpetual frown. I could be feeling ecstatic. But you wouldn’t know that because I’ve got this frown on my face. So, it’s not because of Ranbir.

“I’ve always been this way. Of late, there’s just so much going on in my mind, it’s not a good thing. I’m not present in the moment. I’m constantly flying somewhere else. Ranbir is not like that. He’s quite the opposite.”