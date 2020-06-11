Kareena Kapoor was warned against marrying Saif Ali Khan: ‘He is divorced and has two kids’

Many had warned Kareena Kapoor against marrying Saif Ali Khan as he had two kids

Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most sought-after in the industry at present.

However, there was a time before when many warned the Veere Di Wedding star against marrying Saif because he had been divorced.

In an appearance on Koffee with Karan last year, Kareena had spoken about the negative comments she had received but chose to ignore.

“I’m just glad that people are doing things now and talking more about their love. When I wanted to marry Saif, everyone was like, ‘He has two children, he has been divorced. Are you sure you want to do this?’ They were like, ‘Your career will be over.’ And I was like, ‘Such a big crime to be in love? Such a big crime to get married? Let’s do it, let’s see what happens,’” she said.

Saif Ali Khan had previously been married to Amrita Singh and shares two children with her, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.