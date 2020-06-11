Kriti Sanon shares how she has been coping with isolation blues

Kriti Sanon reveals what thoughts have been invading her mind during lockdown

With the coronavirus pandemic nowhere near an end, a majority of the global population seems to be stuck in a similar situation within the confines of their home.

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is also included as she shares her struggles of being stuck in quarantine and all the ways she has been dealing with the isolation blues.

“There hasn’t been anything new as such but what option do we have? It feels like time is just passing by. At times, I don’t even realise which day or date it is,” she said.

“For the first month or so, I was really chilling. But honestly, I now miss being on the sets and going through my ‘normal, daily’ routine,” she added.

“Surely, lockdown brought along tonnes of problems and difficulties for many people. But in hindsight, I feel even a busy city like Mumbai has been much calmer. You could see a clearer sky, and even hear birds chirping. That way, it has been great.”