Amitabh Bachchan arranges for three flights to take 500 migrants home

Amitabh Bachchan has helped charter three flights to make 500 migrants reach their hometown Varanasi.



According to a source cited by Mid-Day, "Everything is being done with utmost discretion as Bachchanji doesn’t want it to be publicised. He was moved by the plight of the migrant workers and decided to help them. He has chartered the Indigo Airlines’ Varanasi-bound flight that is scheduled to depart on Wednesday morning. The 180 migrants scheduled to travel on the morning flight have been asked to report to the airport at 6 am."

"The initial plan was to send them home by train, but the logistics didn’t work out," added the source.

The outlet also said that Big B’s close aide is monitoring and facilitating throughout the process accordingly to help reach migrants to different parts of the country.



The actor has also tied up with Haji Ali Trust and Pir Makhdum Saheb Trust to distribute 4,500 cooked food packets everyday.



Prior to this, Sonu sood was engaged in helping migrants reach home during lockdown.