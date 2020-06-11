Malaika Arora's Mumbai apartment sealed after resident contracts COVID-19

Malaika Arora's building in Bandra, Mumbai was sealed by the government after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Pinkvilla, the actress's residential apartment has been made a containment zone for now, weeks after a couple of Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor's domestic staff members tested positive for the novel virus.

Malaika's apartment was sealed on June 8 and after a resident came out COVID-19 positive, the entire building was sanitized.

The actress had been quarantined at her home since the lockdown along with son Arhaan and kept her fans entertained through constant social media updates.

Malaika has been in a steady relationship with Arjun Kapoor and the two are often enquired about their marriage plans.

“I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Arjun said once during a live chat with his fans, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi? (Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now?).”