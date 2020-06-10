Alia Bhatt kick starts her diet: Check out the video

Alia Bhatt just started dieting: Check out video

Indian actress Alia Bhatt celebrated the birthday of their house help Rashida on Tuesday but refused to have cake as she revealed that she has just started dieting.



Rashida shared the video on her Instagram on Tuesday with a sweet caption: “My dream birthday.”

In the video, the Raazi actor could be seen cutting the cake with Rashida while Alia’s sister Shaheen and others sang happy birthday.



"No no I can't have the cake, I have just started dieting," Alia could be heard saying in the video when Rashida serves her a piece of cake.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spent their Saturday night with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shaheen Bhatt at Neetu Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

The film is set to release in December 2020.