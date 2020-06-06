Pulkit Samrat speaks on the increasing negativity around the world amid pandemic. Photo: The Economic Times 0 Advanced issue found ▲ Advanced issue found

COVID-19 has thrown the world into utter chaos and turmoil, and as a result of the ongoing pressure and stress, many people are struggling with mental breakdowns.

Amid these trying times, the actor calls out to his fans to lend their support to all those who are suffering. According to Hindustan Times, the actor was quoted saying, “Social media helps you stay connected, but we can’t survive without real communication with loved ones. The present uncertain times are disturbing, but you can’t spend your lockdown getting anxious or irritated. That will disturb your mental peace all the more.”

Samrat has been using his free time at home to cultivate a happier and more peaceful life, one free from the swell of negativity.

He believes, “If you are in a bad state of mind then you would end up snapping at people, getting irritated. It’s happening with many. The best way to avoid that is by doing things that take away the stress. I’ve been enjoying baking with whatever is available at home.”

One of the biggest hurdles on the journey to mental health and stability is when a person lacks the patience to make small changes over time. Those who continue to loath their situation and future without working to change it, are swept up by it more easily. “Rather, figure out answers and ways to cope up. I am saying all these from learning from the mistakes I committed, the ups and downs I faced.”

During the course of the conversation, he urged his fans not to let guilt get a hold of them, claiming, “If you think you have made a mistake compensate. But don’t feel guilty for over sleeping or over eating on a particular day. We all have such days.”

Before signing off, the actor advised his fans to make sure their daily screen time is limited, for it adds to the pressure, particularly in times as unsure as these. He stated, “Lessen your screen time. Filter out all the negativity and fake news.”