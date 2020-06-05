Jackie Shroff, wife Ayesha Shroff celebrate 43rd wedding anniversary

Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha Shroff are celebrating their 43th wedding anniversary today, June 5, 2020.



Jackie, who recently returned to his Mumbai residence from his farmhouse after the lockdown eased, turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up throwback video with wifey, and wished her on the wedding anniversary.

The 63 years old actor wrote, “Uparwale Ki Meherbani.... 43 Yrs Not Out.”

Fans and fellow stars extended love and wishes to the couple shortly after the Hero actor shared the unique throwback video on his Instagram handle.



Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff got married in 1987 and have two children Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff.

Tiger Shroff also turned to photo-video sharing platform and shared the same video tagging both father and the mother with three heart emojis.

Krishna also posted the same video clip and wrote, “Happy anniversary to the most dapper couple I know! 43 years and still counting…. Just Wow! I love You, Legends.”



