Anushka Sharma opens up on her work as a producer amid quarantine. Photo:

Anushka Sharma is one producer who has always backed the Indian entertainment industry with darker stories having a rather edgy twist. With her previous track record it was no surprise when she signed on for a crime and politics centered production.

During the course of her interview with Hindustan Times, the actress began by stating, “I’ve always been drawn to stories and different kinds of things that happen around you in the world. I’ve always wanted to present that through a story.”

“(My brother) Karnesh and I always believed in the fact that content is everything. The most exciting part as a producer and as a creative person is to do films and series like Paatal Lok, which is different, clutter-breaking and progressive.”

Regarding her brainstorming process for new projects, the 32-year-old claims, her current ideas are “unique, new and fresh”.

“We’ve always chased unique and different ideas, that has been something that we believed in when we took up a story to produce.”



Anushka is a kind of producer who does not give up on projects till she reaches the finalization stage. “Sometimes, I’m physically unavailable because of doing so many other things at the same time. I’m involved nevertheless from the beginning to the end.”

Before signing off she touched upon the current world situation, claiming, “The current situation in the world is quite grim and unfortunate, it can make you feel helpless. But, the only thing you realise that you can do during these times is to reach out to people as much as you can and ease someone’s load." Due to this she is “focusing on family time and catching up on shows and films, taking care of my health and baking a bit to occupy my mind”.