Salman Khan channels his inner writer after flaunting singing skills: report

Salman Khan after receiving immense love from the fans for his singing skills, is reportedly making use of the self-isolation by turning towards writing.



According to reports, the Bharat actor is writing a love story amid the self-isolation at Panvel farmhouse.

Indian media citing a source reported that Salman Khan is likely to come up with the first draft of the love story soon and may finish it by the end of year 2020.

Earlier, Salman Khan who has been in self-isolation at his Panvel farmhouse with his family and close friends since India announced countrywide lockdown, released three songs including Tere Bina featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.

Other two songs include Bhai Bhai and coronavirus-themed Pyaar Karona.



On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe alongside Disha Patani.