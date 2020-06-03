Bella Hadid still in touch with her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd?

Supermodel Bella Hadid and Starboy crooner The Weeknd are reportedly on good terms and communicating with each other these days.



It is learnt that the exes, who split in August 2019 after four years of being on and off, are talking again.

A magazine, citing source, reported: "Bella and The Weeknd have been in touch recently." The 23-year-old spending good time with her pregnant sister Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda Hadid on their family farm in Pennsylvania.

The fans have been speculating about their reunion since their split, as there’s always a possibility that they will get back together down the line.



The two met in 2015 when he had her mode for his Beauty Behind The Madness album.

But by November 2016, soon after she modeled at and he sang for the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Paris, they had broken up.