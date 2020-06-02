Maulana Tariq Jamil wounded in fall incident

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel sustained fall injuries after he fainted due to low blood pressure at his residence.

In a Twitter post, the scholar said that his condition is better from before. He expressed gratitude towards his fans for prayers.

He requested his followers to continue prayers for his complete recovery and good health.

Two days earlier, another religious preacher Imran basher had appealed to people to pray for the recovery of Maulana Jamil after he got injured in a fall.

He wrote that the scholar got a minor injury but he bled profusely due to which his condition deteriorated.

Bashir said he spoke to the scholar on the phone as well, adding that due to the prayers of the people Maulana Tariq Jamil is now better.