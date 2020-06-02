Wajid Khan sings Salman Khan's 'Dabangg' song in viral video from hospital

Wajid Khan, of popular music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, passed away due to coronavirus and kidney ailments, on Monday.

He was 42-years-old and is said to have been diagnosed with kidney and throat infection.



While a number of Bollywood bigwigs are mourning the Wajid's demise, a viral video has given insight into the final moments of the musician at the hospital, before he departed for his heavenly abode.

The viral clip shows Wajid singing Hud Hud Dabangg, a famous song starring Salman Khan, for his brother Sajid.

He said, "Sajid bhai ke liye toh ek hi gana gaoonga main [For Sajid, I will just sing one song]," before starting to humm the lyrics.

Watch the video here

Meanwhile, Wajid's funeral took place at Versova cemetery in Mumbai. His mother, Razina Khan, has tested positive for coronavirus reportedly.