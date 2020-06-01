Mouni Roy opens up on the meaning of love and marriage

Mouni Roy is a well-known actor on the TV screen and is famed for her talent, beauty and killer physique. She recently opened up about her love life and marriage plans during a Q&A session with fans.

She made sure to answer all questions to the best of her abilities, leaving fans wanting more. When quizzed by Pinkvilla about her current dating life the actor responded by saying, "I'm not dating anybody actually. I'm a private person so I like to keep my personal life to myself.” However, she did admit that the way she behaves with a person she loves is different to that of her day to day interactions.

"I'm this way with everyone. What you see is what you get. I guess when I was younger, I was more over loving, wanting to over compensate in my . You shouldn't be like that. You should just be the person with your partner the way you are with yourself. To do anything without balance, too much of anything is not good."

During the course of the session she was asked about regrets in her love life and if ever regretted dating anyone before. The actor responded by saying, "I don't regret anything. Because that eventually makes you the person you are. But could I have been better? Yes! Did I know any better at that point of time? No! I was just being the best I could be at that age or time."

One of her fans questioned whether she has any plans for tying the knot in the near future, the actor replied to this by simply admitting, "I absolutely don't have any plans of getting married right now. That would be one of the happiest days of my life. Once that is about to happen, everyone will know because I'm shouting from the rooftops."