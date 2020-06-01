Syra Yousuf becomes top Twitter trend after Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal's wedding

Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal confirmed their marriage after rumours of their relationship had been making rounds online since the past few months.



Shahroz tied the knot with Sadaf, three months after parting ways with Syra Yousuf.

The former couple ended their seven-year marriage this year in February over ‘irreconcilable differences.’

The former couple is parents to a daughter named Nooreh.

Shortly after news broke out of Shahroz and Sadaf's wedding, Syra Yousuf became the top trend on Twitter as fans came forth showering praises on the Chalay They Sath actor.

One of the fan tweeted, “May God bless you and your beautiful daughter. #SyraYousuf”



