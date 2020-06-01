Bollywood celebrities mourn Wajid Khan’s death

Bollywood celebrities mourned the sad demise of Indian film music composer, singer and director Wajid Khan.



Wajid died in the wee hours of Monday after contracting coronavirus at the age of 42. He was also suffering from kidney ailment for few months.

The death of Wajid Khan has left the B-town celebs grieving.

Akshay Kumar turned to Twitter and wrote “Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time.”

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence.”

Parineeti Chopra said, “Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai. #WajidKhan.”

Varun Dhawan said, “shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music.”

“Gone too soon #WajidKhan.. thank you for the music. deepest condolences to his family,” tweeted Farah Khan.

Sharing an adorable photo with Wajid on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Rest in peace #wajidkhan.”



