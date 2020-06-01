Indian musician Wajid Khan dies at age of 42

Indian film music composer, singer and director Wajid Khan died after contracting coronavirus at the age of 42, Indian media reported.



Wajid was tested positive for novel coronavirus a few days ago and passed away in the wee hours of Monday, June 1, 2020.

He was admitted at a local hospital in Mumbai and his health deteriorated on Monday morning.

According to reports, the music composer had also undergone a kidney transplant a few months back.

Wajid was the son of Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, a tabla player.

He composed most of the songs of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s films. He also composed Salman’s recent song Bhai Bhai.