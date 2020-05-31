Samantha Akkineni bashes haters: 'Compliments make me lazy insults propel me’

Samantha Akkineni is a South Indian diva well loved by fans around the country, however, she too has her haters and trolls who cook up rumors left and right for their personal pleasure.



During a recent Twitter interaction, the actor was asked about her reply to haters by one of her fans, the fan was quoted inquiring, "what's your reply to your haters."



The actress quickly quipped stating, "Unfortunately for you .. you don’t realise that you inspire me. compliments make me lazy insults propel me to give my best work .. so Thankyou."

On the work front the actress is gearing up for a project titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal where she will share screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupath and the shoot is currently scheduled for August.