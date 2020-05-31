close
Sun May 31, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan says lockdown taught him what he was unable to learn in 78 years

Amitabh Bachchan says lockdown taught him what he was unable to learn in 78 years

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has said that coronavirus lockdown has taught him what he was unable to learn and understand during his entire life.

The Pink actor turned to Instagram and shared a collage of past and current photos said that, “What I was able to learn, understand and know during the period of this Lockdown , I was unable to learn, understand and know, during my entire 78 years."

इस Lockdown के काल में जितना मैंने सीखा, समझा, और जाना , उतना मैं अपने 78 वर्षों के जीवन काल में न सीख सका, न समझ सका और न ही जान सका ! इस सच्चाई को व्यक्त करना , इसी सीख, समझ और जानने का परिणाम है ! What I was able to learn, understand and know during the period of this Lockdown , I was unable to learn, understand and know, during my entire 78 years .. and to be able to express this truth , is the result of this learning, understanding and knowing !!

“And to be able to express this truth, is the result of this learning, understanding and knowing,” the veteran actor went on to say.

Earlier, Amitabh, who has been treating fan with endearing photos during the lockdown, shared precious memories with children Shweta and Abhishek from the sets of comedy film Amar Akbar Anthony as he marked the completion of 43 years of the film.

SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front .. 43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!! When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT .. It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say .. Doesn’t happen now ... gone are those days !!

