Amitabh Bachchan says lockdown taught him what he was unable to learn in 78 years

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has said that coronavirus lockdown has taught him what he was unable to learn and understand during his entire life.



The Pink actor turned to Instagram and shared a collage of past and current photos said that, “What I was able to learn, understand and know during the period of this Lockdown , I was unable to learn, understand and know, during my entire 78 years."

“And to be able to express this truth, is the result of this learning, understanding and knowing,” the veteran actor went on to say.



Earlier, Amitabh, who has been treating fan with endearing photos during the lockdown, shared precious memories with children Shweta and Abhishek from the sets of comedy film Amar Akbar Anthony as he marked the completion of 43 years of the film.



